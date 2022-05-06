Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $20.69 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
SAVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.
About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.
