Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $20.69 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 935,971 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.