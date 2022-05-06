Splinterlands (SPS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00223067 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00039763 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,605.74 or 1.93816212 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

