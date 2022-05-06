Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $60.2-60.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.22 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.13)-$(0.12) EPS.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,990. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average is $85.21.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,109 shares of company stock worth $10,612,911. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sprout Social by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $4,656,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.