SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of FLOW stock remained flat at $$86.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.59. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

