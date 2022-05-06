SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

SPXC opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.05. SPX has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SPX will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPX in the third quarter worth $47,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPX in the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

