SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.80

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 5150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

