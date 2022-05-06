St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has $1,600.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($21.24) to GBX 1,600 ($19.99) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised St. James’s Place from an equal weight rating to a buy rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $1,680.00 price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,709.40.

Shares of STJPF opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

