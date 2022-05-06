STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.43

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.43 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 59111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 724,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

