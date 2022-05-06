Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Issues Earnings Results

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SXI traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.40. 29,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,258. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.49. Standex International has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Standex International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Standex International by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

