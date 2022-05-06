Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.46. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.90 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

