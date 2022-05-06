Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $76.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,153,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,508,260. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

