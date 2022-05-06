StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.71 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. StarTek had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Analysts anticipate that StarTek will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

