State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Reduced by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,345 shares during the period. State Street makes up about 2.0% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.68% of State Street worth $231,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $69.73. 42,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

