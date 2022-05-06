Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stelco to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,504. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. Stelco has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

