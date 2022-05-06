Stephen Davidson Purchases 3,187 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Davidson bought 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £382.44 ($477.75).

LON:ACT opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market cap of £6.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.41. Actual Experience plc has a 1-year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 121.89 ($1.52).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

