Stephen Davidson Purchases 3,187 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Davidson bought 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £382.44 ($477.75).
LON:ACT opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market cap of £6.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.41. Actual Experience plc has a 1-year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 121.89 ($1.52).
Actual Experience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.