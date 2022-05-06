Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STER. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sterling Check from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.78.

NASDAQ STER traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $25.91. 1,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STER. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 556,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $18,172,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,086,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth $21,434,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

