stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $3,479.19 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00222642 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00039832 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,949.25 or 1.97427102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.