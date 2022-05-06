Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE STC opened at $55.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.83. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.73. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

