Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$6.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WEED has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cfra restated a hold rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.57.

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$7.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.20. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$6.48 and a twelve month high of C$32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -5.79.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

