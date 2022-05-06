Stifel Nicolaus Increases APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $59.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APA. Truist Financial increased their target price on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

APA traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.69. 150,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,257,754. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that APA will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of APA by 491.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 433,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after acquiring an additional 359,842 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

