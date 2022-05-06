Stifel Nicolaus Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$9.75

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.38% from the stock’s previous close.

KEL has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.60.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$6.80. The company had a trading volume of 210,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,028. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$2.69 and a 52 week high of C$7.30.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$70,109.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,484,944.36. Also, Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total transaction of C$256,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,040,742.84. Insiders have sold a total of 92,833 shares of company stock valued at $649,149 in the last three months.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

