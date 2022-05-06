Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May 6th (ADMP, ASMIY, ATHX, BCLI, BLIN, CASI, CLBS, CNCE, DISCA, FINV)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, May 6th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co alerts:

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL). They issued a buy rating and a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX). They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY). BMO Capital Markets issued a buy rating and a C$64.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.