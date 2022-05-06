Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 17,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rover Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

