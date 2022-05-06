StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NTIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NTIC traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. 5,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,241. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $103.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth $2,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

