StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ONTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,151.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.