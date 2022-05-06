StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Dawson James boosted their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.92.

PFIE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,867. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 164,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

