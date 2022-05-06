StockNews.com Downgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $85.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.38. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,135. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 74.2% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

