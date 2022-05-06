StockNews.com Downgrades Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Buy

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

VIAV has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,089. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,798 shares of company stock worth $274,671 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.