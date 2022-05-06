StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.17. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, insider Harriett J. Robinson purchased 1,363,809 shares of Atlantic American stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,455,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 80.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American (Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.