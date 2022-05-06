StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TACT has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of TACT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,028. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,644 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

