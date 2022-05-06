StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHLM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wilhelmina International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

