StockNews.com Upgrades Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to “Buy”

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 55,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.76. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 32.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $4,312,000. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 718.7% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 146,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

