STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. STORE Capital reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

STOR traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. 71,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,511. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.17. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,780,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 156.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 835,863 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 751,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after purchasing an additional 741,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

