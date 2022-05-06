Stream Protocol (STPL) Market Cap Hits $1.97 Million

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $4,158.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00029489 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

