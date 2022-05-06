Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 53,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

STRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.29.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 1.26% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.