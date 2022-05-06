Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €78.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($102.11) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($65.37) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($87.37) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €82.41 ($86.75).

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €56.20 ($59.16) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €62.09 and a 200 day moving average of €66.97. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 90.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €54.45 ($57.32) and a 12-month high of €76.05 ($80.05).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

