Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on May 31st

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 45.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $12,195,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32,845 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

