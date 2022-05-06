Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.86

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1094834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

