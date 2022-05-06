Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $197.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.11.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $166.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.55%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.