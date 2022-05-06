Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,523. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of -0.22. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Grant Whitney sold 10,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,372.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

