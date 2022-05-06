SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SSY stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.40%.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

