Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 38,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,040,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Several research firms have commented on NOVA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.28.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after buying an additional 231,784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

