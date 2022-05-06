SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

SPWR stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 190,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,412. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.03 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. SunPower has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 717.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,722 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SunPower by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,329 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 324.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 43,679 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

