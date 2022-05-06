Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.51-1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4-1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.97. 24,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,769. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,604 shares of company stock worth $2,231,678. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer (Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.