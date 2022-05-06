Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

SGC traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $250.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

