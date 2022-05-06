Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.
SGC traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $250.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 28.24%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
About Superior Group of Companies (Get Rating)
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
