Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

TSE SPB traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$11.60. 142,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$10.80 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.6974888 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cormark upgraded Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.58.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

