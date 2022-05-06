Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Trading Down 3.5%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 81,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.
Surna Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRNA)
