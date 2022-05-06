Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $26.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on PAGS. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.
Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $13.14 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.
About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
