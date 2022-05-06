Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $26.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PAGS. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $13.14 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,778,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,383,000 after purchasing an additional 295,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,495,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,953 shares during the period. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 4,477,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

