SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.55.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $975,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,851,000 after acquiring an additional 133,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,456,000 after acquiring an additional 205,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,095,000 after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,160,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,905 shares of company stock worth $842,555. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

