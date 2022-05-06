Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

SSREY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SSREY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.77. 248,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9802 per share. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

